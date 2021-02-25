Global Construction Plastics Market || keyplayers BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

The report “Global Construction Plastics Market, By Plastic Type (Expanded Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride), By Application (Insulation Materials, Windows & Doors, Pipes, and Others), By End User (Residential, and Non- Residential), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global construction plastics market is projected to grow from US$ 86.0 billion in 2020 to US$ 165.5 billion by 2029. Global construction plastics market is driven by the growing use of plastics in construction activities in both residential and non-residential sectors.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, rising demand for DuPont’s Tyvek nonwoven materials has prompted DuPont Safety and Construction, a business unit of DowDuPont Inc., to invest more than US $400 Mn to expand capacity for the materials at its facility in Luxembourg. This material has found use across diverse industries, including construction, where it is commonly used for building envelope solutions.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global construction plastics market accounted for US$ 86.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of plastic type, application, end user, and region.

By plastic type, Polyvinyl chloride is projected to be the largest segment of the market over the forecast period owing to it is widely used in the pipes application, and has properties such as thermal conductivity, insulation, scratch resistance, durability, design freedom, and flexibility.

By application, the pipes segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market over the forecast period as pipes are made of lightweight materials and plastics attributed to rising demand for lightweight materials which provide high efficiency in construction.

By end user, the global construction plastics market is segmented into residential, and non- residential.

By region, the Asia Pacific construction plastics market account significant share in global construction plastics market over the forecast period. The factors responsible are rapid industrialization and increasing personal disposable incomes coupled with the increasing demand for plastics from various end-use industries, like construction.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Construction Plastics Market”, By Plastic Type (Expanded Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride), By Application (Insulation Materials, Windows & Doors, Pipes, and Others), By End User (Residential, and Non- Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and, Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent players operating in the global construction plastics market include The DowDupont Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., JM Eagle, Berry Plastics Corporation, and Total S.A.

