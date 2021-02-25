Global Commercial Insulation Market || keyplayers Owens Corning Corp., Huntsman International LLC, GAF Materials Corp

The report “Global Commercial Insulation Market, By Type (Wraps/sheets, Coatings and Adhesives & Sealants), By Application (Institutional, Hospitals, Office Buildings, Airports and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global commercial insulation market is projected to grow from US$ 17.9 billion in 2020 to US$ 38.7 billion by 2029. Global commercial insulation market is driven by growing usage of insulation material in building and construction industry. Use of commercial insulation is increasing in urban areas owing to emerging technology awareness also drives the growth of the global commercial insulation market.

In 2018, Huntsman acquired Demilec, one of North America’s leading manufacturers and distributors of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential and commercial applications, from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc.

The global commercial insulation market accounted for US$ 17.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.0 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

By type, the wraps/sheets segment is expected to hold major share in terms of revenue in the commercial insulation market over the forecast period.

By application, the global commercial insulation market is segmented into institutional, hospitals, office buildings, airports and others.

By region, the market in North America accounted significant share in global commercial insulation market over the forecast period owing to the introduction of programs including Energy Star building certification and LEED certification influence the adoption of commercial insulation.

The prominent players operating in the global commercial insulation market include NOVA Chemicals Corp., Owens Corning Corp., Huntsman International LLC, GAF Materials Corp., Dow Building Solutions, Cellofoam North America, CertainTeed, Bayer, BASF, and Atlas Roofing Corporation.

