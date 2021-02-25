Global Aspirin Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 3.10% In The 2021-2028 | Bayer AG, Globalimporter Inc., Allegiant Health, Par Pharmaceutical, Industria Quimica Andina Y Cia Sa, Cardinal Health

Aspirin can be used in the prevention of various other diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cryptococcal infection and nervous system disorders because the drug shows its effect on COX dependent and independent mechanism. The healthcare providers faces the problem to which age group the aspirin should be recommended or it should be prescribed for primary prevention of heart attack and stroke. For instance, the aspirin was banned in the U.K. for the children who are under age of 16 years. These issues faced by the healthcare providers can be a challenge for the aspirin market growth. The challenges related to aspirin solubility, stability and toxicity is still an issue.

Increase in conditions such as pain and inflammation in which arthritis can be one of the reasons may drive the aspirin market growth. Increase in change in population lifestyle such as smoking, overweight, consumption of high cholesterol food and many others can rise the prevalence of cardiovascular health disease both in developing as well as developed countries. The growing active pharmaceutical industry as well as use of these API’s in the formulation of drugs may increase the market growth for aspirin. The common side-effects related to the consumption of aspirin such as rash, abdominal pain, heartburn, drowsiness, cramping, nausea and many others whereas some of the rare side-effects for aspirin are hypersensitivity, eye syndrome and intracerebral hemorrhage which can hinder the aspirin market growth. Longer use or overdose of aspirin can lead to bleeding in small intestine, stomach and brain although there is a layer that protects the stomach and intestine but this layer can easily get damaged if there is overdose of aspirin. Therefore, this factor can also decrease the market growth for aspirin.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the aspirin market report are Bayer AG, Globalimporter Inc., Allegiant Health, Par Pharmaceutical, Industria Quimica Andina Y Cia Sa, Cardinal Health, Nanjing pharmaceutical factory Co, ltd., JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., LNK International, Inc., Globela Pharma Pvt Ltd, Bal Pharma Limited, Trumac Healthcare, Perrigo Company plc, Alta Laboratories Ltd, Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical CO,.Ltd., Sequens, Umang Pharmaceuticals, J.M. Loveridge Ltd, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, St. Joseph’s Aspirin among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The countries covered in the aspirin market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

The aspirin market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to aspirin market growth are analyzed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the aspirin market in the growth period.

