Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Research Report 2021

Global Artificial Sports Turf Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type:

Polypropylene Turf

Polyethylene Turf

Nylon Turf

Segment by Application:

Football

Hockey

Rugby

Golf

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company:

AstroTurf

FieldTurf

CoCreation Grass

Global Syn-Turf

Avalon Grass

SYNLawn

GrassTex

SporTurf

TigerTurf

GreenTurf

Table of content

1 Artificial Sports Turf Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Sports Turf

1.2 Artificial Sports Turf Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Polypropylene Turf

1.2.3 Polyethylene Turf

1.2.4 Nylon Turf

1.3 Artificial Sports Turf Segment by Application

1.3.1 Artificial Sports Turf Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Football

1.3.3 Hockey

1.3.4 Rugby

1.3.5 Golf

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Artificial Sports Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Artificial Sports Turf Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Artificial Sports Turf Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artificial Sports Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Artificial Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Sports Turf Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Artificial Sports Turf Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Artificial Sports Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Sports Turf Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Artificial Sports Turf P

