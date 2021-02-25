Global Antihypertensives Market Is Expected To Reach USD 29.33 Billion By 2028 Witnessing Market Growth At A Rate Of 2.71% In The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2028

Antihypertensives market is expected to reach USD 29.33 billion by 2028 witnessing market growth at a rate of 2.71% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increase in incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, owing to changing demographics and rise in prevalence of stroke, diabetes, and hypertension which will help in boosting the growth of the market.

Hypertension is characterised as a long-term medical condition that is marked by high, persistently elevated blood pressure in the arteries. Antihypertensive medicine, also known as hypertension, is used to treat people suffering from elevated blood pressure. Hypertension, caused by severe problems such as heart attack, heart failure and dementia, is a major condition.

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population across the globe, rapid adoption and rise in demand for angiotensin receptor blockers, high disposable income of the patient population, increasing penetration of generic versions of drugs, growing number of initiatives by private and government organizations, change in lifestyle such as food habits are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the antihypertensives market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, surging levels of investment in research and development activities along with launch of novel drug therapy with improved efficacy and safety, favourable funding by government and charitable trusts for stroke research, prevention which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the antihypertensives market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the antihypertensives market report are Merck KGaA; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.; Bayer AG; Pfizer Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.; AstraZeneca; DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED.; sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC; Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; Janssen Global Services, LLC; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; United Therapeutics Corporation; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Abbott.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc; Eli Lilly and Company.; Hanmi Pharm.Co.,Ltd.; NIPPON SHINYAKU CO.,LTD.; among other domestic and global players. Antihypertensives market share data is available for global, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Antihypertensives market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

The countries covered in the antihypertensives market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the antihypertensives market due to surge in incidence of hypertension and rise in geriatric population along with easy availability of antihypertensive drugs in the region while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing awareness among the people along with evolving life science industry in the region.

