Global Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Research Report 2021

The Ammonium Bicarbonate report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Ammonium Bicarbonate Segment by Type:

  • Agriculture Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Technical Grade

Ammonium Bicarbonate Segment by Application:

  • Food Industry
  • Rubber And Leather Industry
  • Agriculture
  • Other

Ammonium Bicarbonate By Company:

  • BASF
  • ADDCON
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • MCF
  • Shandong ShunTian Chemical
  • Anhui Jinhe
  • Haoyuan Chemical
  • Anhui Huaertai Chemical
  • Jinshi Group
  • Sanning Chemical
  • Huaqiang Group
  • Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
  • Jinyimeng Group
  • Weijiao Group
  • Jiuyuan Chemical
  • Fengxi Fertilizer
  • Yulong Chemical
  • Sanhe Chemical
  • Xiangfeng Group
  • Yuhua Chemical

Ammonium Bicarbonate Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Ammonium Bicarbonate Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

