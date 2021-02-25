BusinessTechnology

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market Research Report 2021

Global 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid Market 2021

The 1,4-Cyclohexanedicarboxylic Acid report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type:

  • Industrial Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application:

  • CHDM
  • Coatings
  • Polyester Resin
  • Others

By Company:

  • Eastman
  • SK Chemicals
  • Nikko Rica
  • Kellin Chemicals
  • Global Other

Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

