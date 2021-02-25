Food Safety Testing Market Report by Target Tested (Pathogens, Pesticides, GMOs, Mycotoxin, and Allergens), Technology (Traditional and Rapid), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, and Fruits & Vegetables)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=257096

The Global food safety testing market size is projected to grow from USD 17.0 billion in 2018 to USD 24.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 235 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 85 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Food Safety Testing Market:

SGS (Switzerland)

Eurofins (Luxemburg)

Intertek (UK)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Mérieux (US)

ALS Limited (Australia)

TUV SÜD (Germany)

and TÜV Nord Group (Germany)

Microbac Laboratories (US)

AsureQuality (Australia)

Food Chain ID (US)

Romer Labs (Australia)

Symbio Laboratories (Australia)

R J Hill Laboratories (New Zealand)

The pathogens segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. Pathogens are harmful and contagious agents liable for food contamination, resulting in diseases in the host. They form a major part of food contaminants; Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campy lobacter are the major pathogens responsible for food contamination and toxicity; they account for nearly 99% of the contaminants present in food and account for 96% of food safety testing.

There is an increasing demand for rapid tests from food manufacturers, to test an adequate number of samples in less time, thereby accelerating the supply chain activities. Rapid microbiology involves advanced technology that is used for isolation, early detection, characterization, and enumeration of microorganisms and their by-products such as toxins from the provided samples.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:35%, Directors: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%,and RoW: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Food Safety Testing Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength of Service Offering (For 25 Players)

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)

4 Food Safety Testing Market Share Analysis, By Key Player, 2018

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall food safety testing market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.