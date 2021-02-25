Fluoroscopy And Mobile C Arms Market Study 2021, Evaluation of Market status , Top Keyplayers – Allengers Medical Systems (India), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) etc.

Fluoroscopy And Mobile C Arms Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Fluoroscopy And Mobile C Arms market , is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market situation. The Research Report covers all the necessary information required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

Key Players

Allengers Medical Systems (India)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

DMS Group (France)

GE Healthcare (The U.S.)

Hitachi Ltd (Tokyo)

Hologic Inc. (The U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Omega Medical Imaging LLC (The U.S.)

OrthoScan Inc. (The U.S.)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (The U.S.)

Villa SistemiMedicali Spa (Italy)

Ziehm Imaging GmbH (The U.S.)

Recent Developments

In February 2019 , Philips launchedPhilips Zenition, a novel mobile C-arm imagingplatform. This launch will enable hospitals to make the most ofoperating room (OR) performance, and augment itsclinical capabilities, thereby invigorating its position in the fluoroscopy and mobile c-armsmarket.

, Philips launchedPhilips Zenition, a novel mobile C-arm imagingplatform. This launch will enable hospitals to make the most ofoperating room (OR) performance, and augment itsclinical capabilities, thereby invigorating its position in the fluoroscopy and mobile c-armsmarket. In September 2018, Siemens HealthineerslaunchedCios Alpha for the treatment of vascular and endovascular procedures. The product launch will enhance the firm’s product portfolio.

Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market: Segmentation

By Device Type

Fluoroscopy Systems

Mobile C-Arms

By Application

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Gastrointestinal

Pain Management & Trauma

Urology

Neurology

Others

By End-User

Hospital & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Artificial Intelligence to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Market Growth

Artificial intelligence usage with fluoroscopy is estimated to provideprofitable growth opportunities for companiesoperating in this market. For instance, in October 2019, a study presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course stated that using a fluoroscopy system facilitated with AIthroughout image-guided endoscopy proceduremightconsiderablylessen exposure of patients to harmful radiations and reduce the scatter effect on to staff handling the endoscopy equipment.

Moreover, it is also anticipated that the advancement of technologies that decreases patient sensitivity to radiation would help increase the global demand for fluoroscopy and c-arms. For instance, in May 2020, Corindus, a Siemens Healthineersfirm, reported that results from the study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions showed that with the CorPath GRX device, robotic PCI reduces patient radiation exposure by 20% compared to manual PCI without increasing fluoroscopy time.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Fluoroscopy And Mobile C Arms Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Fluoroscopy And Mobile C Arms Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Fluoroscopy And Mobile C Arms Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Fluoroscopy And Mobile C Arms Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Fluoroscopy And Mobile C Arms Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

