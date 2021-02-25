Flavouring Agents Market 2021: Know Factors Driving The Market To Record Growth To 2028 | Top Players – Givaudan, International Flavors and Fragrances, International Flavors & Fragrances, Firmenich SA., Symrise, MANE, Takasago International, Sensient Technologies, Huabao International Holdings Limited, T.HASEGAWA, Keva Flavours, Kerry Group

Flavouring Agents Market report implies a comprehensive study of the business. It additionally gives the extent of the market via doing the valuation in the compelled timeframe. The significant players overwhelming the market are engaged upon all through the report by investigating their income, their business outline, item division alongside the most recent advancements. The Flavouring Agents report aims to cover information about quality alongside the shortcomings of premier players utilizing modern apparatuses like SWOT analysis. The overall Flavouring Agents market report utilizes different systematically apparatuses for evaluating the development in the compelled period.

Increasing demand for flavours and sweeteners is leading to the increase in the market value of flavouring agents market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the flavouring agents market will project a CAGR of 5.70% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. In terms of market value, the global flavouring agents market would rise up to USD 21.1 billion by the year 2028.

Flavouring agents are the ingredients or the materials that are used to add additional taste and flavours to the food items. Flavouring agents can be both artificial and natural. Natural flavouring agents are extracted from fruits and vegetable whereas artificial flavours are obtained from inedible substances like that of petroleum. As artificial flavours are prepared in a laboratory, they can be infused and combined with various others flavours and in any proportion as per the demand. Flavouring agents are governed by regulatory bodies like Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The approval of FDA is a hallmark of safety and signifies that the flavours or the food items in which the flavours are added are fit for human consumption.

Global Flavouring Agents Market Scope and Market Size

The flavouring agents market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the flavouring agents market is segmented into natural flavours and artificial flavours.

On the basis of end user, the flavouring agents market is segmented into beverages, dairy and frozen products, bakery and confectionary, savoury and snacks and animal and pet food. Beverages are further sub-segmented into hot drinks, soft drinks and alcohol drinks. Dairy and frozen products are further sub-segmented into dairy products, meat and others. Bakery and confectionary are further sub-segmented into chocolate, confectionary and ice-cream.

Important Features of the Global Flavouring Agents Market Report:

The major players covered in the flavouring agents market report are Givaudan, International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA., Symrise, MANE, Takasago International Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Huabao International Holdings Limited, T.HASEGAWA CO., LTD., Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group plc, FLAVORCAN INTERNATIONAL INC., ROBERTET, Cargill, Incorporated., ADM, BASF SE, Tate &Lyle, Flavorchem Corporation and Veera Fragrances Private Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Flavouring Agents Market Segmentation:

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

