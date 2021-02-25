Exercise Bike Market Competitive Outlook and Economic Forecasting | Brunswick Corporation, Technogym, Icon Health & Fitness, Peloton

Global Exercise Bike Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Brunswick Corporation, Technogym, Icon Health & Fitness, Peloton, NautilusThink Inc, Precor Incorporated, Schwinn, Core Health & Fitness, LLC, Life Fitness., Horizon Fitness., Stamina Products, Inc., Fitness Factory, Body-Solid Inc., Ciclotte.com, JERAI FITNESS PVT. LTD, KETTLER and Johnson Health Tech among other domestic and global players

Exercise bike market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising number of fitness clubs, gyms and health centers drives the exercise bike market.

Exercise bike is also defined as stationary cycle. These bikes are immobile fitness machine, that resembles an ordinary bike and assistances in enhancing the fitness of the body by decreasing weight. These bikes have numerous applications such as home consumers, gyms/health clubs among others.

The rising number of diseases like diabetes, obesity, hypertension and stress, and the subsequent health awareness is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also civilizing lifestyles, rising purchasing power and hiking youth population are the major factors among others driving the exercise bike market. Moreover, technological advancements and modernization in the production of bikes will further create new opportunities for exercise bike market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027. However, increase in the costs of fitness equipment is the vital factor among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of exercise bike market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Conducts Overall EXERCISE BIKE Market Segmentation:

By Product (Recumbent Exercise Bikes, Upright Exercise Bikes, Others),

Application (Home Consumers, Gyms/Health Clubs)

Global Exercise Bike Market Country Level Analysis

Exercise bike market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the exercise bike market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the exercise bike market due to rising health awareness among the consumers and rising cases of obesity and other diseases in this region.

