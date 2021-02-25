Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Set for Prosperity in Future

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market attained a valuation of $2.6 billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach a value of $4.6 billion by 2024. According to P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the market would progress at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2024. The factors driving the expansion of the market are the technological evolution and the rising usage of these devices and the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures across the globe.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market/report-sample

On the basis of technology, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is divided into electromagnetic energy-based, ultrasound-based, suction-based, cryolipolysis, plasma energy-based, light-based, and laser-based. The laser-based division held the largest share of the market during the historical period (2014–2018), and it is predicted to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. This is due to its several applications in aesthetics, such as fat and cellulite reduction, and hair, vascular lesion, and acne removal. The electromagnetic energy-based devices division is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market

Hence, due to the increasing awareness about the advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices and growing preference toward minimally invasive treatments, the market is growing considerably.

This study covers