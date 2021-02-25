Encapsulated Flavors Market 2021-2027: Technology And Market Analysis By Firmenich SA, Cargill, Incorporated, Glatt GmbH, Sensient Technologies Corporation

Encapsulated Flavors Market is valued at USD 499.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 707.1 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for flavors from various industries such as food & beverages, textile, personal care, pharmaceuticals, etc. is one of the major factors driving the growth of Global Encapsulated Flavors Market.

Scope of Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Report–

Encapsulation of flavors is especially used for providing improved and uniform taste, increasing shelf-life, colorings and enhancing protection from harsh environmental conditions. Flavors are expensive and sensitive products which are commonly used as additives in food and beverages industries. Encapsulation is a technique in which mix of materials is coated with another material. Encapsulation or micro encapsulation of flavors include the protecting a flavoring agent or a mix of molecules with a fanatical envelope. Encapsulation can limit the degradation or loss of flavor during the varied product processes and storage. Flavor plays a crucial role in consumer satisfaction and influencing further consumption of food products. Encapsulation of flavors are often commercialized by using various methods like spray drying, spray chilling or spray cooling, extrusion, freeze drying, and molecular inclusion.

Encapsulated flavors market report is segmented on the basis of flavor type, encapsulation process, application and by regional & country level. Based upon flavor type, encapsulated flavors market is classified into fruit flavors, nut flavors, chocolate flavor and spice flavors. Based upon encapsulation process, encapsulated flavors market is classified into spray congealing/chilling, sprays drying, glass encapsulation, and fluid bed coating. Based upon application, encapsulated flavors market is classified into beverages & foods, pharmaceuticals, personal care and others.

The regions covered in this encapsulated flavors market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of encapsulated flavors is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Encapsulated Flavors Companies:

Firmenich SA,

Cargill,

Incorporated,

Glatt GmbH,

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Lycored, Firmenich SA

Synthite Industries Ltd.

AVEKA, Inc.

Tate & Lyle, Symrise

Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Dynamics –

Growing demand for flavors from various industries such as food & beverages, textile, personal care, pharmaceuticals, etc. is one of the major factors driving the growth of global encapsulated flavors market. According to India Brand Equity Foundation; the pharmaceutical sector was valued at US USD 33 billion in 2017. In addition, increasing adoption of familiar and authentic food & drinks ensuing in incorporation of hotter, spicier and more flavorful products is another factor expected to foster the growth of global encapsulated flavors market. However, High investment in research and development activities, growing concerns related to side effects of artificial flavors by healthcare management and expensive raw material related to flavor extract may hamper the development of encapsulated flavors market. In spite of that, innovative technologies in delivering flavor for food product developers by supplying improved flavor character to finished products will create significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global market with the highest share due to presence of major players operating in various countries in this region. In addition, growing demand for cosmetics and increasing awareness related to personal care by multinational companies such as Ashland Inc. and the Dow Chemical Company are also supplementing the market growth in this region. These companies invest huge amount in research & development activities and have a strong distribution channel which gives a competitive edge over the market. These factors will enhance market growth in forecast period. In 2015, The United States accounted for around 7% of India’s imports of cosmetics and beauty products at approximately USD 53 million.

Europe is expected to account for a significant share in the global market due to the increasing consumers’ preference for conventional food products and increasing demand from food & beverage sector. According to Food and Drink Federation, The food & drink industry is the biggest manufacturing sector in the country as compared to automotive & aerospace combined industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing demand for cosmetics and food products over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing government expenditure on pharmaceutical sector is also fostering the growth in this market region. For example; China only spends USD 24 per person annual on personal care and cosmetics products, whereas South Korea and Japan spend USD 171 and USD 174 annually.

Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Segmentation:–

By Flavor Type: Fruit Flavors, Nut Flavors, Chocolate Flavor, Spice Flavors

By Encapsulation Process: Spray congealing/chilling, Sprays drying, Glass encapsulation, Fluid bed coating

By Application: Beverages & Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

