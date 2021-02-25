Emerging Demand Growth of Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market with a CAGR of 9% in Coming Year
Low smoke halogen free cable market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 952.5 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,162.0 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 9.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.
The polypropylene segment of low smoke halogen free cable market led the Europe market in 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The low smoke halogen free cable market is segmented based on insulation material, including polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and others. The halogen free cable insulation materials have excellent flame retardant properties and insulating properties.
Some of the companies competing in the Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market are
- BASF SE
- Borealis AG
- DowDuPont Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Nexans SA
- Prysmian Group
- Mexichem Specialty Compounds
- Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp
EUROPE LOW SMOKE HALOGEN FREE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Screened
- Non-Screened
- By Insulation Material
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Thermoplastic polyurethane
- Others
By Application
- Rail Cars
- Ship
- Aircraft
- Others
By Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market.
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
