Electric Cooktops Market: New Key Tactics The Pros Use | ksusentinel.com

Electric cooktops is a cooking equipment used in commercial and non-commercial settings. Electric cooktops are more energy-efficient as compared to other traditional cooking appliances and provide enhanced safety features such automatically shutting off in the absence of a cooking vessel on the cooktops. Moreover, the material used to build electric cooktops majorly include glass or ceramic, which are strong, durable, and easy to clean.

Key Players In The Electric Cooktops Market: Electrolux Home Appliance, Bosch Home Appliances Group, Whirlpool Corporation, GE Appliance, Kenmore LLC, Haier, Inc., Thermador Corporation, Baumatic Ltd., LG Electronics, Asko Appliance, Sub-zero Group, Inc., and Summit Appliance.

This report studies Electric Cooktops Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Electric Cooktops Market Taxonomy:

By Electric Cooktops

Glass Ceramic Cooktop

Electric Coil Cooktop

By Key Consumer

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Power Consumption

500W-1000W

1000W-1500W

1500W-2000W

More than 2000W

