Dietary Supplement Market Industry Size & Share, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics, Growth Trends, Top Key Players, and Business Strategy Till 2027

Dietary Supplement Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Dietary Supplement Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Dietary Supplement Market Report:

User attitude is very optimistic regarding dietary supplements with included wellness and health benefits. Increasing healthcare costs, increasing geriatric population, food innovation, changing lifestyle, expectations regarding their higher costs, and medical discoveries have assisted the product demand as well as the global market growth.

Dietary supplement is described as a product aimed to supplement the diet and has any of a number of elements such as: herbs, minerals, vitamins, or other amino or botanical acids. Dietary supplements are intended to be consumed orally and come in capsule, pill, powder, tablet, or liquid form.

By ingredient, the global dietary supplement market is divided into botanicals, vitamins, minerals, protein & amino acids, enzymes, and others. By product the global dietary supplement market is divided into tablets, capsules, powder, liquid, soft gels, and gel caps. By application the global dietary supplement market is divided into additional supplements, medicinal supplements, and sports supplements. By distribution channel the global dietary supplement market is divided into pharmacies & drug stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, online, and others.

Dietary Supplement Manufacturers

The major players included in the global dietary supplement market forecast are,

Abbott Laboratories

Amway

Bayer

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Pfizer

Glanbia

Carlyle Group

Archer Daniels Midland

Nu Skin Enterprises

NBTY Inc.

Herbalife International

GlaxoSmithKline

Bionova Lifesciences

Nature’s Sunshine Forms

others.

Dietary Supplement Market Key Market Segments:

Ingredient: Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega Fatty Acids, Others

By Form: Tablets, Capsules, Soft gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids, Others

Application: Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health ,Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-cancer, Others

End user: Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants

Distribution Channel: OTC, Prescribed

Rise In Disposable Income And Rapid Urbanization Are Predicted To Power The Growth Of The Dietary Supplement Market Over The Coming Years

Rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and increasing user awareness related to health issues are predicted to power the growth of the market over the coming years. Favorable outlook towards medical nutrition due to the high occurrence of cardiovascular diseases together with weight management initiatives is predicted to power the product requirement. Rising requirement of organic products in Argentina, US, and Australia has obliged regulatory agencies to frame supportive rules to elevate production output for organic items that will lead to lowered application in the upcoming years for dietary supplements.

Increasing Requirement For Sports Nutrition Is Predicted To Have A Major Role In Growth Of The Dietary Supplement Market In North America

Increasing requirement for sports nutrition due to rising significance of active lifestyle together with increasing awareness related to the advantages of protein consumption is predicted to have a major role in growth of the market in North America. Moreover, increasing consciousness related to the usage of proteins for sustaining optimum nutrition levels and maintaining the muscle mass amongst middle-aged people in developed countries comprising Canada and US is predicted to increase demand.

In Europe, increasing protein usage in developed areas such as UK and Germany is predicted to power the consumption of amino acids for the making of dietary supplements over the coming period. Moreover, increasing sales of multivitamin products specifically, vitamin C and B in light of their rising adoption amongst bodybuilders and working professionals is predicted to have a solid affect on the developed regions in coming future.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

