Desktop Virtualization Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2021-Citrix Systems Inc., DELL Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation

The Global Desktop Virtualization Market Report Provides Business Overview, Market Trends, Industry Challenges, And Forecast 2021-2026

The report provides a strategic analysis of the Global Desktop Virtualization Market and the growth estimates for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. This report focuses on the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats for key players. Also report focuses on Desktop Virtualization Market Trends, volume, and value at the global level, regional level, and company level.

Desktop virtualization is valuable for small and medium businesses, as it lowers expenditure on hardware and reduces the system administration and maintenance costs. It provides a superior computing experience and solves several complex problems. As a result, desktop virtualization has several benefits, such as reduction of operational costs and increased user satisfaction. Thus, the mentioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the desktop virtualization market during the forecast period.

The desktop virtualization market was valued at USD 6712.8 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12290.22 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top companies operating in the Global Desktop Virtualization market profiled in the report are: Citrix Systems Inc., DELL Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, Red Hat Inc., NComputing Co. Ltd., Ericom Software Inc.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment Expected to Witness Significant Growth

Cloud computing is being used by various organizations to reduce operational costs and ease the access to data and applications that are not installed on the computers or servers. Easy implementation, accessibility, and flexibility of cloud hosting are expected to drive the adoption of cloud computing by organizations. Cloud deployment includes service models, such as Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS), and Application/Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Desktop virtualization is offered as a service over cloud networks, with all computing and supporting infrastructure hosted on the service provider�s end, in the cloud deployment mode, which makes the migration of data between working environments easy.

Competitive Landscape

The desktop virtualization market is neither fragmented nor consolidated and there are many innovations and developments expected in the market.

– April 2019: Dell Technologies, VMWare, and Microsoft are making their workplace software and cloud computing technologies work better together. Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing customers can use VMWare’s Virtualization software to manage their IT operations in Azure.

– March 2019: Microsoft Corporation has introduced Azure Stack HCI Solutions, which is a new implementation of its on-premise Azure product for Hyper Converged Infrastructure hardware.

– July 2017: Parallels International launched Mac Management 6 for Microsoft SCCCM, which extends the Microsoft system center Configuration Manager Functionality.

Research Methodology:

Desktop Virtualization Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Desktop Virtualization Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage share, split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

