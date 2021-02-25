Decor Paper Market Latest Innovations and Trends 2021-2027| Koehler Group, KAMMERER Paper GmbH, SURTECO GmbH

Global Decor Paper Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Decor paper market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.98 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.50% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Décor paper market is majorly driving by consumer preferences and urbanization towards modern product design used for lamination.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Koehler Group, KAMMERER Paper GmbH, SURTECO GmbH, Onyx Specialty Papers Inc., BMK GmbH, Ahlatrom-Munksjo Oyj, Schattdecor AG, Neenah Paper, Inc., PUDUMJEE PAPER PRODUCTS LTD., Lamigraf, S.A, Schoeller Technocell GmbH & Co. KG, Coveright Surfaces Spain S.A, Malta-Décor, impress surfaces GmbH, Fortune Paper Mills LLP, KJ Specialty Paper Co. Ltd, Pura Group, Cartiere Di Guarcino S.P.A among other domestic and global players.

Décor paper is technically advanced and highly engineered specialty paper which is used to upgrade the surface of any wood-based panels. As they enhance the visual appearance of the product and thus increases growth of the market.

Use of décor paper in construction sector, buildings and fashion sector is also propelling the growth of the market. Increased consumption of organized furniture in the world, this is also contributing to the growth of the decor paper market. Décor paper is also used in the production of abrasion resistant laminating flooring. Manufacturers in the decor paper market offer wide range of products, designs, colors and textures as this created growth for the decor paper market. Technical innovations and trading costs in the market has lowered the prices of furniture and wood-based panel as this has increased the growth of the market which will create growth opportunities for decor paper market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Conducts Overall DECOR PAPER Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Weight (Less than 65 gsm, 65-80 gsm, 81- 100 gsm and Above 100 gsm),

Product Type (Absorbent Kraft Paper, Print Base Paper and Other Décor Paper (Barrier, Overlay)),

Application (Low-Pressure Laminates, High-Pressure Laminates and Edge Banding Paper),

End-Use (Furniture and Cabinets, Flooring, Panelling and Store Fixture),

Type (Commercial Type and Household Type)

The countries covered in the decor paper market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

