Cutting Equipment Market: New Key Tactics The Pros Use

The cutting equipment offers effective solutions for a wide range of underground mining and construction applications, which include rapid-entry roadway development, production settings without drilling and blasting, and boring of ore passes and ventilation shafts. Moreover, introduction of automation in production or manufacturing is driving growth of the cutting equipment market. Expansion of end-use industries such as construction, automotive, general metal fabrication, have increased the need of cutting equipment carried out by robots, due to shortage of skilled labor, less operation time, and precision of cutting products, which reduces the overall cost of production. Furthermore, a growing need for facilities such as repair & maintenance and uninterrupted power and energy supply are expected to drive the market growth.

Key Players In The Cutting Equipment Market: Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd., ICS Cutting Tools, Inc., Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Klein Tools, Inc., Snap on, Otto Baier GmbH and Hilti Corporation.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Cutting Equipment Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Cutting Equipment Market Taxonomy:

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By Equipment Type:

Manual

Mechanized

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By Technology Type:

Carbon Arc Cutting

Laser Cutting

Oxy-fuel Cutting

Plasma Cutting

Waterjet Cutting

Global Cutting Equipment Market, By End-user Industries:

Automotive

Construction

General Metal Fabrication

Heavy Equipment Fabrication

Shipbuilding & Offshore

Others

