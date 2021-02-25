Conversation Intelligence Software Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players – AffectLayer, Avoma, Balto Software, CallRail, ExecVision, Gong I.O, Jiminny, RingDNA, SalesLoft, Tethr

Conversation Intelligence Software Industry Research Report study on Market strategy, Industry share, Growth factors, Revenue, Opportunity, Demand and Forecast. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Conversation Intelligence Software market.

Conversation intelligence (CI) software is a software that helps sales organizations to assess the direction and outcome of a given conversation. It helps the sales team to optimize and improve the ability to close deals. Additionally, conversation intelligence software records sales calls and facilitates playback, transcriptions, and scoring. Thereby, raising the adoption of CI software which propels the growth of the conversation intelligence software market.

The various benefits offered by the conversation intelligence software such as optimize performance, automate call transcription & analysis, reduce the time taken to revert the customer queries, eliminate errors, extract valuable insights from calls, gain critical insights, and among others. This, in turn, rising the demand for CI software among the organization that booming the growth of the market. Furthermore, cost-effective solutions provide by the cloud-based deployment and increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to fuel the growth of the conversation intelligence software market.

The reports cover key developments in the Conversation Intelligence Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Conversation Intelligence Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Conversation Intelligence Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AffectLayer, Inc. (Chorus.ai)

Avoma, Inc.

Balto Software Inc.

CallRail, Inc.

ExecVision Inc.

Gong I.O Ltd.

Jiminny, Inc.

RingDNA

SalesLoft, Inc.

Tethr

The “Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Conversation Intelligence Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Conversation Intelligence Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Conversation Intelligence Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global conversation intelligence software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, government and education, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Conversation Intelligence Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Conversation Intelligence Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Conversation Intelligence Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

