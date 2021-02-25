Carrier Based Biofertilizer Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027|Top Companies – Novozymes, National Fertilizers Limited, MADRAS FERTILIZERS LIMITED

The Carrier Based Biofertilizer Market report makes available market shares at global level mainly for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. By using an excellent research methodology, this report focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. The data of this report have been signified in the graphical format for an explicit understanding of facts and figures. The market research studies associated with competitor analysis highlights competitive landscape with which Global Carrier Based Biofertilizer Market can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. Global Carrier Based Biofertilizer Industry report has an all-inclusive market data that makes it easy for the industry to take strategic decisions and attain growth objectives.

Market Overview

The carrier based biofertilizer market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 10.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on carrier based biofertilizer market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growing organic farmland coupled with acceptance of biofertilizers among farmers globally is escalating the growth of carrier based biofertilizer market.

Carrier based biofertilizer are widely utilized in the soil inoculation where granular inoculants are placed into the furrow under or alongside the seed which enhances the chance for the inoculated strain to be in direct contact with the roots of the plant. Several carrier compounds are used to enhance the outcome of the crop production. The carrier material is milled to fine powder to make it suitable for soil inoculation.

The significant growth in the organic food industry and the initiatives taken by the government in order to increase awareness regarding the need for sustainability in modern agriculture are the major factors driving the carrier based biofertilizer market. The growing adoption of precision farming practices across nations and the acceptance of technological reforms to sustain in the ecosystem influence the carrier based biofertilizer market. The increase in research and development activities to acquire high-performance agricultural inputs including fertilizers, pesticides among others and the rise in need for alternative environment-friendly products for agriculture accelerates the carrier based biofertilizer market growth. The emergence of organic farming products across the globe due to the growth in awareness regarding the hazards of using chemical or synthetic fertilizers and effects of these products on the health of human also boosts the carrier based biofertilizer market.

Additionally, the high investment in agrochemicals, rising popularity of the product owning to its ability to create a physical barrier between plants and crops against pests, high usage of carrier based biofertilizer in agricultural fields, rising prices of synthetic fertilizers, food scarcity due to increasing population globally positively affect the carrier based biofertilizer market. Furthermore, innovations in product development, high promotion of environment-friendly agricultural solutions, rise in use of microbes in biofertilizers and growing concerns associated with the food safety among consumers extend profitable opportunities to the carrier based biofertilizer market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Carrier Based Biofertilizer Market Are:

The major players covered in the carrier based biofertilizer market report are Novozymes, National Fertilizers Limited, MADRAS FERTILIZERS LIMITED, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Vegalab S.A., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Rizobacter, T.Stanes and Company Limited, IPL Biologicals Limited, Lallemand, Nutramax Laboratories, Symborg, Som Phytopharma India Ltd, Mapleton Agri Biotec Pt Ltd, Manidharma Biotech Private Limited, biomaxnaturals, Seipasa, Jaipur Bio Fertilizers, CRIYAGEN, LKB BioFertilizer among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the carrier based biofertilizer market due to the high adoption of organic farming, rise in government interventions in farming practices, implementation of strict regulations and shift in farming trends and techniques. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the high CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the inclination towards sustainable form of agriculture and presence of majority of the agrarian economies in the region.

Global Carrier Based Biofertilizer Market Scope and Market Size

The carrier based biofertilizer market is segmented on the basis of type, crop and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of type, the carrier based biofertilizer market is segmented into nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers, phosphate solubilizing and mobilizing biofertilizers and potassium solubilizing and mobilizing biofertilizers.

• On the basis of type, the carrier based biofertilizer market is segmented into cereals and grains, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables and others.

• On the basis of application, the carrier based biofertilizer market is segmented into soil treatment, seed treatment and others.

Based on regions, the Carrier Based Biofertilizer Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Carrier Based Biofertilizer Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Carrier Based Biofertilizer Market growth.

