Carbonated Beverages Market by Services, Technology, Overview, Component, Industry Revenue, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The sector of carbonated soft drinks has been one of the more matured ones in the beverage industry. Off late, the industry has been seeing a lot of changes and this will result in the global carbonated beverages market to show a good amount of growth in the world in future.

The carbonated beverages are usually called soft drinks which have the carbon dioxide dissolved in them. These do not have any content of alcohol and therefore have been termed as the soft drinks and they have been spanning across the sparkling drinks, juices, smoothies, coffee and the ready-to drink tea along with functional drinks and concentrates.

The market of carbonated beverages has been segmented on the basis of the product types like the regular beverages, diet beverages, lemon regular and the lemon diet. The ones which are diet beverages or have reduced content of sugar has been expected to see an influx of consumers because of the health concerns which have been growing all over the world. The many flavors which are available like the cola, orange and lemon have been dominating the market. Though, the segment that is most dominant is the regular beverages. The natural flavor beverages have also been seeing a good amount of demand because of the health concerns and super fruits and tropical fruits being considered healthy.

Carbonated Beverages Companies :

The key players in the global carbonated beverages market are like,

Pepsico

Parle Agro

Cott Corporation

Coca-Cola.

Carbonated Beverages Market Key Market Segments:

By Type: Standard, Diet, Fruit Flavored Carbonates, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Store, Convenience Stores, Online Store, Others

Cost factor seeing the rise in global carbonated beverages market

Developing countries have been seeing a growth in the young population in addition to an increase in the disposable income in the consumers which has been expected to see the overall growth of the market see a growth. The increase in the processed foods has been adding to the factor of rising population and infusing growth in the last few years to benefit the global carbonated beverages market.

The price points of the industry are low relatively and see the profit margins also see a dip in the other consumer goods. The major participants in the industry therefore also focus on the innovation in the package to sustain in the market and gain the market revenue. The companies balance design and sustainability. They have been letting go of these brand equities. A lot of the challenges in the market are coming from those who are lobbying for health as there are reports of the market having a negative having a negative impact on health and this is hindering the growth in the global carbonated beverages market.

Another reason for the growth of the global carbonated beverages market has been the products which have reduced sugar and these products counter the fears which are related to health in the market and therefore have seen a good amount of growth in the last few years.

Europe to see maximum growth in the global carbonated beverages market

Europe has been seeing a dominance when it comes to the demand in terms of the regional global carbonated beverages market. The region has also been expected to show a good amount of growth in the next few years. The region of North America has also been seeing a good market share in the past and the demand continuously for the processed foods has augmented the demand for the sector.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

