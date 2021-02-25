Butene-1 Market Research Report 2021

Butene-1 Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Butene-1 market is segmented into
- Polyethylene Comonomer
- Polybutene-1
- Valeraldehyde
- 1, 2-butylene Oxide
- N-butyl Mercaptan
Segment by Application, the Butene-1 market is segmented into
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive Industries
By Company, the Butene-1 market is segmented into
- Evonik
- Sinopec
- YEOCHUN NCC
- Reliance Industries
Production by Region, the Butene-1 market is segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region, the Butene-1 market is segmented into
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Butene-1 Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Butene-1
1.2 Butene-1 Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Butene-1 Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Polyethylene Comonomer
1.2.3 Polybutene-1
1.2.4 Valeraldehyde
1.2.5 1, 2-butylene Oxide
1.2.6 N-butyl Mercaptan
1.3 Butene-1 Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Butene-1 Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Consumer Goods
1.3.3 Automotive Industries
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Butene-1 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Butene-1 Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Butene-1 Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Butene-1 Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Butene-1 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Butene-1 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Butene-1 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Butene-1 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Butene-1 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Butene-1 Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Butene-1 Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
