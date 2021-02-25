Bubble Tea Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021-2027

The Insight Partners adds Bubble Tea Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Bubble tea is also called as pearl milk tea or bubble milk tea. It is a Taiwanese based drink which was invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Bubble tea mainly contains tea leaves, flavors of milk and sugar. Toppins such as popping boba, fruit jelly, grass jelly, agar jelly, and puddings are added to enhance the flavor. The black pear tea and green pearl tea are the most popular category among the bubble tea. Bubble tea serves as a substitute for green tea, as it is highly cost-effective as compared to green tea. Most common flavors preferred by users in bubble tea includes chocolate, passion fruit, honeydew, taro, plum, lychee, strawberry, ginger, coffee, peach, and mango.

Heath benefits associated with the bubble tea and expansion of the retail market in developing countries are the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the bubble tea market. Moreover, the price of bubble tea is low as compared to other tea products available in the market which further boost the bubble tea market. However, the availability of substitute products such as coffee and the addition of artificial preservatives & color and excess sugar in the bubble tea are the factors projected to hinder the growth of the market. The key players in the market can gain maximum share in the bubble tea market by and introducing new and innovative flavors.

The global bubble tea market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, flavors and distribution channel. On the basis of ingredient the global bubble tea market is segmented into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, white tea, and others. The bubble tea market on the basis of flavors is classified into original flavor, coffee, fruit, chocolate, and others. Likewise, by distribution channel the global bubble tea market is bifurcated into supermarket, convenience stores, online stores, and others.

