Breast Augmentation Market CAGR Growth Analysis 2021-2029 with Top Keyplayers – Allergan plc, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, etc.

Breast Augmentation Market 2021

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report: Allergan plc, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GC Aesthetics, Johnson & Johnson, Ideal Implant Incorporated, Sebbin, Establishment Labs S.A. , Laboratories Arion, HansBiomed, Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. and more.



Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Breast Augmentation Market: Segmentation

By Product

Silicone Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

By Shape

Round

Anatomical

By Application

Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

End-Use

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

By Application, Cosmetic Surgery Accounted Largest Share

Cosmetic surgery is expected to contribute to the largest revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to the growing adoption of cosmetic surgical procedures involving breast augmentation for enhanced physical appearance. In 2018, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), around 18 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S.

Reconstructive surgery is usually performed post-mastectomy or in patients with defects or deformities. Growth in breast cancer prevalence and increase in reimbursement rates for reconstruction surgeries are collectively responsible for the growth of this segment in the coming future.

Hospitals Held Largest Share by End-Use

The hospital segment is accounted for the largest share of the global breast augmentation in 2019. This is majorly due to the growing number of hospitals, rise in breast cancer cases, and increasing preference by patients towards hospitals to undergo cosmetic surgeries.

On the other hand, cosmetology clinics are anticipated to attain the highest growth due to the special focus of these clinics on cosmetic procedures and growing awareness about aesthetic appeal.

