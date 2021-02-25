Automotive NFC Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027|Top Companies – Texas Instruments Incorporated, Telit, STMicroelectronics, Sony Corporation

The Automotive NFC Market report makes available market shares at global level mainly for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. By using an excellent research methodology, this report focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. The data of this report have been signified in the graphical format for an explicit understanding of facts and figures. The market research studies associated with competitor analysis highlights competitive landscape with which Global Automotive NFC Market can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. Global Automotive NFC Industry report has an all-inclusive market data that makes it easy for the industry to take strategic decisions and attain growth objectives. Market Overview

Global automotive NFC market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 30.42% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive NFC market provides analysis and insights regarding the leading current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities and competitors.

Automotive NFC (Near Field Communication) is a two way communication technology, which allows communication or interaction between two devices are possible within a few centimetre distance. It is a simple way of exchanging data between devices. NFC can be used by the vehicle user to personalize their vehicle environment like adjusting such as lights and air condition.

Automotive NFC technology is very cost-effective and secured solutions for exchanging the data are driving the growth of this market. Users are adopting the automotive NFC technology in their vehicles rapidly, which is driving the growth of the automotive NFC market. The automotive NFC technology helps in connecting vehicles with the infrastructure and its devices, which helps various applications like accessing car, engine starting, Wi-Fi settings and personalization of environment of vehicle, the features of this technology is fuelling the growth of the market. Also for improving security and augmenting driver experience is attracting the users which are also likely to increase the automotive NFC market in the forecast period.

High cost of installation and manufacturing of NFCs is restraining the growth of the market. Also, the adoption rate of this technology in emerging countries is very low which is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The Automotive NFC Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Automotive NFC Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Automotive NFC Market.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Automotive NFC Market Are:

The major players covered in the automotive NFC market report are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Telit, STMicroelectronics, Sony Corporation, Smartrac N.V., SAMSUNG, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Polaris Industries, Inc., FeliCa Networks, Inc., NXP Semiconductors., 3M, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Lintec, Tesa, Robert Bosch, and Ericsson among some global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe is holding the largest market share and is estimated to grow with significant CAGR followed by North America. Due to the presence of many major automobile manufacturers in Europe, this region is holding the first position in global automotive NFC market. Asia-Pacific is also projected to grow with fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to large production of automobiles in this region.

Key Benefits for Automotive NFC Market:

• The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market.

• Basic Industry Overview and Global Market Development Policies and Plans

• Key Market players Profiling and the competitive outlook of the industry.

• Detailed Understanding and evaluation of the Present and Future Trends.

• Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

Global Automotive NFC Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive NFC market is segmented on the type, vehicle type, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• The automotive NFC market on the basis of type has been segmented into 106 Kbits/s, 212 Kbits/s and 424 Kbits/s. The 424 Kbits/s is accounting more than 50% of automotive NFC market. Owing to the increased demand for multi-media devices in vehicles, this enhances the automotive landscape of the vehicle. This type provides faster and secured data transmission to the user.

• Based on vehicle type, global automotive NFC market has been segmented into low-end, mid-range and high-end. The high-end vehicle type segment is expected to register significant growth in automotive NFC market due to the rise in adoption rate of smart driving applications with advance features in the premium segment vehicles to improve security features and having better driving experience.

• Based on application, global automotive NFC market has been segmented into interior and exterior. The interior segment is dominating the market and capturing almost 70% of automotive NFC market, as NFC technology is being required more and used in every type of vehicle from low-end to high-end. And NFC technology communication support between car and driver and also information retrieval.

Based on regions, the Automotive NFC Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Automotive NFC Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Automotive NFC Market growth.

