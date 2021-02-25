Automotive Catalyst Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact BASF SE, Cataler Corporation (Toyota), CDTi Advanced Materials, Clariant AG, Cummins Inc., Heraeus Holding, INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH, Johnson Matthey

Catalysts in automobile are used in the exhaust system to control the emission of harmful gases like nitrogen oxides and carbon oxides. This catalysts aid the conversion of harmful gases in to less toxic gases such as carbon di oxide and nitrogen. Manufacturers active in the automotive catalyst market are adopting various strategies such as geographical expansion and new product additions to increase their market share during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The automotive catalyst market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as stringent regulations concerning vehicular emission. However, growth in the numbers of electric vehicles may negatively influence the market growth. On the other hand, government in developing nations such as India are increasingly focusing on emission standards. This offers significant growth opportunities for the key players of the automotive catalyst market in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Catalyst Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive catalyst market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive catalyst market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive catalyst market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive catalyst companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

BASF SE

Cataler Corporation (Toyota)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.

Clariant AG

Cummins Inc.

Heraeus Holding

INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH

Johnson Matthey

Tenneco Inc.

Umicore AG & Co. KG

Global Automotive Catalyst Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Platinum, Rhodium, Palladium); Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicles, Heavy-Duty Vehicles) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Catalyst Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Catalyst market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Catalyst industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Catalyst market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Catalyst market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Catalyst market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

