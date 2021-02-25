At CAGR of 9.1 % Blood Culture Test Market Size, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Blood Culture Test Market is valued at USD 3.05 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.1 %over the forecast period.

Rising aging population, increase in demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, and high prevalence of infectious diseases are some of the factors which are driving the growth of Blood Culture Test Market. Increasing requirement for rapid and point-of-care diagnostic tests, and rising acceptance of newer techs is powering the blood culture tests market.

Blood Culture Test Market Key Players

Some major players included in the global blood culture test market are,

bioMérieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens AG

Becton Dickinson

Bruker Corporation

Bayer Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher)

Roche Diagnostics.

Scope of The Blood Culture Test Market Report:

Blood culture is a test to check for external objects, such as yeast, bacteria and other microorganisms in the blood. Having such pathogens in the bloodstream may be an indication of a blood infection. A favorable blood culture implies have bacteria in blood. It is used to determine the presence of infection, identify the causative agents and to guide the proper treatment required to a patient. Blood culture testing is used to identify a blood infection which if otherwise left undetected can lead to a serious and fatal condition called sepsis. The symptoms of an initial bacterial infection or bacteremia are moderate or high fever, chills, breathlessness, tachycardia, muscular pain, palpitations, nausea, and headache. Although blood samples can be used for the detection of virus in the blood, blood culture is generally used to detect bacteria and fungi. Blood culture test is often done in conjunction with other diagnostic tests such as complete blood count (CBC) or other chemical analysis. A variety of technique such as conventional/manual, semi-automated and automated methods can be used to perform blood culture test.

Blood culture tests are conducted to identify the attendance of microorganisms such as fungi or bacteria in the blood. It is employed to decide the attendance of infection, detect the causative agents, and to guide the accurate treatment needed to a patient. Blood culture testing is employed to detect septicemia (blood infection) which if otherwise left unidentified can result in a fatal and serious condition dubbed as sepsis. The symptoms of bacteremia or initial bacterial infection are high or moderate fever, breathlessness, chills, muscular pain, tachycardia, nausea, palpitations, and headache. The indications get grave with development of infection and can result in fatal sepsis symptoms which comprise confusion, dehydration, mottled skin, dizziness, inflammation, drop in blood pressure, and organ failure. Even though blood samples can be employed for the identification of virus in the blood, blood culture is normally used to detect fungi and bacteria.

The global blood culture tests market can be divided based on products, method, end-users, application, and regions. By method, the market can be divided into automated method and conventional manual method. By product, the market can be divided into instruments, consumables, and software & services. Consumables section can be further divided into reagents, culture media type, accessories, and kits. The instruments can be sub-divided into supporting laboratory equipment and automated blood culture analyzers. By application, the blood culture tests market can be divided into fungemia, bacteremia, and mycobacterial detection. The major end-users of the market comprise academic research laboratories, independent diagnostic laboratories, hospital laboratories, and others.

Global Blood Culture Test market report is segmented on the basis of Type, application and regional& country level. Based upon type Blood Culture Test market is classified into Instruments, Consumables and Others. Based upon Application Blood Culture Test market is classified into Hospital & Laboratories, Reference Laboratories and Others.

The major players included in the global blood culture test market forecast are bioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Becton Dickinson, Bruker Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher), and Roche Diagnostics.

The global blood culture tests market is expected to develop at a quick pace due to a number of factors. The increase in the global population is resulting in elevated prevalence of different infectious and environmental borne diseases. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CLABSIs (central line-associated bloodstream infections) or infection caused by catheters leads to billions of dollars in added costs and thousands of deaths annually to the US healthcare system. As per GHO (Global Health Observatory) info, over 400 million individuals in the 26 countries suffer from bacterial meningitis epidemics in the extended “”African meningitis belt”” only. The rate of incidence of these bacteria borne diseases is predicted to power the blood culture tests market during the coming period. Increasing requirement for rapid and point-of-care diagnostic tests, and rising acceptance of newer techs is also powering the blood culture tests market. Rising investments in the R&D programs for the growth of new products, increasing public and private healthcare expenditure, and rise in global geriatric population is also expected to power the global blood culture tests market in the coming future.

The rise in the global population is leading to increasing prevalence of various environmental borne and infectious diseases. According to World health organization, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. High prevalence of infectious diseases, and increase in demand for rapid diagnostic techniques are driving the growth of the blood culture test market. Recently developed rapid diagnostic methods offer the potential for organism identification within only a few hours of blood culture positivity. It is considered to be the most important tool in their diagnosis. Blood cultures are procedures done to detect an infection in the blood and identify the cause. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) or infection caused by catheters end up in thousands of deaths each year and billions of dollars in added costs to the U.S. healthcare system. In recent years, a rapid diagnostic technique testing has been significantly expanded around the world. Stringent government regulations for the development and manufacturing of diagnostic products, including blood culture tests products, could hinder the market growth. The technological advancement has led to instruments and software innovation and this will create new opportunities for manufacturers of the blood culture tests market in the coming years.

North America is dominating the Blood Culture Test Market

North America is dominating the growth of the Blood Culture Test Market, due to high incidence of bloodstream infections. According to A Multicenter Cohort Study, Bloodstream infections (BSIs) are a leading cause of suffering and death in the US. As many as 250,000 BSIs occur each year, with a mortality rate of 35% and costs of up to USD37, 000 per case. The Asia Pacific holds the second largest market share in the blood culture test market, owing to the increasing occurrences of contagious diseases in the region. A large population base and growing concerns about health and chronic diseases coupled with increasing disposable income and high spending on health issues are driving the blood culture test market in the Asia Pacific. The European blood culture tests market is anticipated to show significant growth in the future, owing to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and the pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Blood Culture Test Market Key Market Segments:

By Type- Instruments, Consumables, Others

By Method- Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Method, Automated Blood Culture Method

By Product- Consumables, Instruments

By Technology- Culture-based Technology, Molecular Technology, Microarray, PCR, PNA-FISH, Proteomic Technology,

By Application- Hospital & Laboratories, Reference Laboratories

By End User- Hospital Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academic Research Laboratories, Other

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

