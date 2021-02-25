Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market | Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Forecast, And Key Players.

Asia-Pacific nutritional supplements market will grow at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.3% and become the largest regional market with a share of 30.44% in global scenario by 2026.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 57 figures, this 133-page report “Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Based on ingredient, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Botanicals

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Proteins & Amino Acids

• Fish Oils

• Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

• Enzymes

• Others

Based on product form, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Liquids

• Soft Gels & Gel Caps

• Gummies

• Others

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Additional Supplements

• Medicinal Supplements

• Sports Nutrition

Based on end-user, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Infant

• Children

• Adults

• Pregnant Women

• Elderly

Based on classification, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• OTC

• Prescription

Based on distribution channel, the Asia-Pacific market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Retail Stores & Hospitals

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific nutritional supplements market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

ADM

American Health

Amway Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Ayanda

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

DuPont

DSM

Ekomir

Glanbia Nutritionals

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife International

Himalaya Asia-Pacific Holdings Ltd.

Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nestle Nutritionals

NBTY, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Stepan

XanGo

Table Of Content

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 18

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 21

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 24

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 27

3 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Ingredient 31

3.1 Market Overview by Ingredient 31

3.2 Asia-Pacific Botanicals Market 2015-2026 34

3.3 Asia-Pacific Vitamins Market 2015-2026 35

3.4 Asia-Pacific Minerals Market 2015-2026 36

3.5 Asia-Pacific Proteins & Amino Acids Market 2015-2026 37

3.6 Asia-Pacific Fish Oils Market 2015-2026 38

3.7 Asia-Pacific Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Market 2015-2026 39

3.8 Asia-Pacific Enzymes Market 2015-2026 40

3.9 Asia-Pacific Market of Other Nutritional Supplements 2015-2026 41

4 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Product Form 42

4.1 Market Overview by Product Form 42

4.2 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Tablets Market 2015-2026 45

4.3 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Capsules Market 2015-2026 46

4.4 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Powder Market 2015-2026 47

4.5 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Liquids Market 2015-2026 48

4.6 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Soft Gels & Gel Caps Market 2015-2026 49

4.7 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Gummies Market 2015-2026 50

4.8 Asia-Pacific Market of Other Nutritional Forms 2015-2026 51

5 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Application 52

5.1 Market Overview by Application 52

5.2 Asia-Pacific Additional Supplements Market 2015-2026 55

5.3 Asia-Pacific Medicinal Supplements Market 2015-2026 57

5.4 Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market 2015-2026 58

6 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by End-user 59

6.1 Market Overview by End-user 59

6.2 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market for Infant 2015-2026 62

6.3 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market for Children 2015-2026 63

6.4 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market for Adults 2015-2026 64

6.5 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market for Pregnant Women 2015-2026 65

6.6 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market for Elderly People 2015-2026 66

7 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Supplement Classification 67

7.1 Market Overview by Supplement Classification 67

7.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Nutritional Supplements Market 2015-2026 70

7.3 Asia-Pacific Prescription Nutritional Supplements Market 2015-2026 71

8 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Distribution Channel 72

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 72

8.2 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market via Retail Stores & Hospitals 2015-2026 75

8.3 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market via Supermarkets & Hypermarkets 2015-2026 77

8.4 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market via Online Stores 2015-2026 78

8.5 Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplements Market via Other Distribution Channels 2015-2026 80

9 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country 81

9.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 81

9.2 China 85

9.3 Japan 88

9.4 India 91

9.5 Australia 94

9.6 South Korea 97

9.7 Rest of APAC Region 100

10 Competitive Landscape 101

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors 101

10.2 Company Profiles 104

11 Investing in Asia-Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management 127

11.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia-Pacific Market 127

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 130

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 133

