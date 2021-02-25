Alginate Market Size 2021: Application, Regional Outlook, Growth, Competitive Strategies Analysis and Forecasts To 2027

Alginates are a group of naturally occurring anionic polysaccharides which are obtained from brown algae cell walls. Alginates have potential applications in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors. Alginate finds various applications in the healthcare industry, owing to its biocompatibility and ease of gelation. The product is extensively used to develop wound dressing on account of its porous structure and high water absorption capacity. Besides, it finds multiple applications in the food and beverage industry due to its strong thickening, gelling, and film-forming properties. These are used to prepare jams and marmalades.

Rising demand for alginate in the food industry due to its robust gelling properties is anticipated to augment the market growth. Besides, surging product applications in the bakery and confectionery sector are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The key companies resort to the development of advanced product grades to attract consumers. Notable investments by the alginate manufacturing companies and national governments to boost seaweed processing are anticipated to benefit alginate market growth. However, increasing demand for seaweed for other applications, such as carrageenan gum extraction, is likely to result in limited raw material availability, which may hinder the alginate market growth.

The “Global Alginate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the alginate market with detailed market segmentation by source, type, and application. The global alginate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading alginate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global alginate market is segmented into source, type, and application. By source, the alginate market is classified into Laminaria, Macrocystis, Ascophyllum, Others. By type, the alginate market is classified into Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Others. By application, the alginate market is classified into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the alginate market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the alginate market in these regions.

