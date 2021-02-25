Advanced Phase Change Materials Market 2021| Opportunities, Growth Factors, Key Players and Regional Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Phase change materials are used for storing latent heat during the phase transition enabling the temporary storage of low or high-temperature energy for later use. This latent heat transition can be achieved with solid-solid, solid-liquid, solid-gas, and liquid-gas phase change. However, at the commercial level, only solid-liquid phase change is used in advanced PCMs since other methods require a large volume and high pressure.

MARKET DYNAMICS

One of the key drivers associated with the growth of advanced phase change materials market is construction & building sector. Other factors such as increasing awareness on energy conservation, technological advancements in the applications of advanced phase change materials in the textile sector, urbanization in developing countries are further boosting the market growth. However, the high cost associated with advanced phase change materials may hamper the phase change materials market growth globally.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Advanced Phase Change Materials market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Advanced Phase Change Materials market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Advanced Phase Change Materials market is segmented by type and application. With respect to the type, the advanced phase change materials market is segmented as Organic PCM, Inorganic PCM, and Bio-based PCM. On the basis of application, the Advanced Phase Change Materials market is segmented into Building & Construction, Energy Storage, HVAC, Shipping & Transportation, Electronics, Textiles, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Advanced Phase Change Materials market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Advanced Phase Change Materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Advanced Phase Change Materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Advanced Phase Change Materials in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Advanced Phase Change Materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Advanced Phase Change Materials market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Advanced Phase Change Materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Advanced Phase Change Materials Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Advanced Phase Change Materials market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

Advansa B.V.

BASF SE

Cryopak

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Entropy Solutions

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

Outlast Technologies LLC

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

