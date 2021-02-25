Absorption Chiller Market: New Most Well Guarded Secrets | ksusentinel.com

Absorption Chiller Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Absorption Chiller Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Absorption chillers have gained widespread adoption as compared to traditional chillers in industrial sector due to their capability to integrate cogeneration systems and function with industrial waste heat streams. The absorption chillers market is growing rapidly due to the rising adoption of absorption chillers in industrial sector and the increase in demand for refrigeration across other processing industries. There are different types of absorption chillers based on different technology and absorber type. Also, this absorption chillers offer several benefits as compared to conventional chillers such as low noise levels, better efficiency, and low maintenance costs. These factors are expected to boost the demand for absorption chillers across the globe.

Key Players In The Absorption Chiller Market: Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Carrier Corporation, EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH, Hyundai Climate Control Co., Ltd., Robur Corporation, Trane Inc., Yazaki Corporation, Johnson Controls, Inc., Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd., Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd., and Thermax Inc

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Absorption Chiller Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Absorption Chiller Market Taxonomy:

Global Absorption Chillers Market, By Technology:

Single Stage

Double Stage

Global Absorption Chillers Market, By Absorber Type:

Lithium Bromide

Ammonia

Global Absorption Chillers Market, By Application:

Non-industrial

Industrial Chemicals Food & beverage Petroleum Power Pulp & Paper Other Industries



Global Absorption Chillers Market, By Power Source:

Direct Fired

Indirect Fired

Water Driven

