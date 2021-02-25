5G Services Market 2021 Business Strategies, Growing Demand, Trends Analysis, Key Developments and Regional Outlook 2027

Latest added 5G Services Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are AT&T, Airtel, BT Group, China Mobile, China Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, Korea Telecom, Sprint, Saudi Telecom Company, SK Telecom. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the 5G Services Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the 5G Services Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The 5G services market size is estimated to grow from USD 31.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 422.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45.1% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand for reliable and ultra-low latency connectivity services

Rapid increase in the development of connected IoT devices

Continuous increase in data traffic

Restraints

Cost involved in the deployment of network services

Opportunities

Infrastructural development initiatives, such as smart cities

Transition from on-premises legacy systems to cloud-based solutions

Challenges

Vertical-focused business model

Issues related to global spectrum

Ultra-low latency is one of the major factors driving the 5G services market. Latency in computer network refers to the time a data packet takes to travel. mMTC applications require high scalability and low latency in network deployment, as applications of this type can have a large number of endpoints and connections, which can be handled only by the 5G technology.

The following are the major objectives of the study.

To describe and forecast the 5G Services market, in terms of verticals and applications

To describe and forecast the 5G Services market, in terms of value, by region–Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW) along with their respective countries

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze strategic approaches such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships in the reed sensor market

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the 5G services market began with capturing data about the revenues of key vendors through secondary sources, such as annual reports, press releases, investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, and articles from recognized associations and government publishing sources. This research study involved the use of extensive secondary sources, directories, and databases, such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva. Other than these sources, analysis and releases from industry trade associations, such as government regulatory bodies, were considered during the research process. Vendor offerings were also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global 5G services market from the revenues of the key market players. After arriving at the overall market size, the market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key industry personnel, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all the segments and subsegments. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is depicted in the figure below:

The 5G services market players include AT&T (US), Airtel (India), BT Group (UK), China Mobile (China), China Telecom (China),Deutsche Telecom (Germany), du (UAE), Korea Telecom (Korea), Sprint (US), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), SK Telecom (South Korea), Telstra (Australia), Vodafone (UK), and Verizon (US).

Key Target Audience

Telecom infrastructure vendors

Device manufacturers

Telecom network operators

Technology investors

Telecom software solution providers

Research organizations, universities, and consulting companies

Cellular technology-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the 5G services market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following subsegments:

By Application

mMTC and URLLC

eMBB

FWA

By Vertical

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Buildings

Connected Vehicles

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Smart Utilities

Broadband

Voice

Others(education, connected agriculture, aerospace and defense, and data centers)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the company’s specific requirements. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

Product matrix provides detailed product information and comparisons

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the North American 5G services market

Further breakdown of the European 5G services market

Further breakdown of the APAC 5G services market

Further breakdown of the MEA 5G services market

Further breakdown of the Latin American 5G services market

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

MarketDigits forecasts the 5G services market to grow from USD 53.93 billion in 2020 to USD 123.27 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18% during the forecast period. The major factors expected to drive the 5G services market growth are the rising demand for reliable and ultra-low latency connectivity services and increasing use of connected IoT devices.

The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the 5G services market on the basis of applications, verticals, and regions. Among verticals, the broadband vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, as this vertical would drive revenues of the majority of telcos. However, many telcos are primarily in search of a more lucrative market to invest in and roll out their 5G services, thereby resulting in minimal broadband growth.

The enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) segment is expected to hold the largest market share. eMBB, an initial stage of 5G services and a supplementary add-on to 4G communication, would witness maximum adoption, followed by mMTC and URLLC applications. The mMTC segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, due to the growing amount of machine-to-machine communication platforms.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the 5G services market. Various factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the 5G services market across the region. The factors include the ongoing developments to lay 5G infrastructure across the remaining states of the US and increasing contribution of telcos in North America.

Countries that would launch 5G services include the US, UK, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. The countries with strong 4G infrastructure would be the early deplorers. The countries with agile connectivity platforms would quickly transform their services into 5G, probably by the first quarter of 2020.

Smart Cities

Smart city applications comprise bundled solutions covering smart traffic management, smart parking, environmental monitoring, water and waste management, and public safety solutions. With growing traction in connected solution through IoT-enabled platform, many applications are expected to offload to 5G-based connectivity model, resulting in strong vertical area for 5G to concentrate upon.

Connected Factories

5G connectivity is expected to revolutionize the telecom connectivity domain, owing to its low latency feature and energy efficient usability. M2M communication is a primary area where the 5G connectivity module is expected to hold a major share and record a significant growth rate.

Smart Buildings

IoT-enabled solutions are witnessing strong adoption across smart buildings in commercial as well as residential buildings. The report covers all the smart buildings, wherein the smarty connectivity aspects are available which include offices (government and private), airports, stations, and residential apartments. The scope excludes retail stores, parking infrastructures, and other areas where vehicle management perception is involved.

Connected Vehicles

The connected vehicles segment consists of autonomous vehicles, vehicle telematics, and freight information system. The segment deals entirely with the connectivity aspect of vehicles, covering vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, and infrastructure-to-vehicle connectivity. Owing to strong growth prospects in autonomous vehicles, the implementation of 5G services across the connected vehicles vertical is expected to be the highest among all other verticals.

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

