5G Applications and Services Market 2021 Business Strategies, Growing Demand, Trends Analysis, Key Developments and Regional Outlook 2027

The 5G applications and services market size is estimated to grow from USD 40.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 525.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 44.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The study includes drivers and restraints of the 5G applications and services market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the 5G applications and services market on a global level.

The study provides a decisive view of the 5G applications and services market by segmenting the market based on the communication type, end-users, industry vertical, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the use of 5G technology for smart transportation due to the high demand for an increase in the network speed of the internet will further proliferate the market expansion. In addition to this, high acceptance of 5G in AR and VR technologies with the burgeoning need for high throughput, high data transfer speed, and increasing efficacy will drive the growth of the industry during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the communication type, the industry is divided into Fixed Wireless Access, Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications, Enhanced Mobile Broadband, and Massive Machine Type Communications. On the basis of end-users, the industry is classified into Residential, Industrial, and Commercial. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Banking, Media & Entertainment, Government, and Consumer Electronics.

Global 5G Applications and Services : Regional Segment Analysis

Asia Pacific North America Europe Latin America Rest of the World



