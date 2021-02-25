2020-2029 Report on Global Energy Management Software Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

The global Energy Management Software market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to all countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Energy Management Software from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Energy Management Software market.

Leading players of Energy Management Software including:

ABB

ACCUVIO

AssetWorks

Azbil

CA Technologies

CISCO System

Cylon Controls

Eaton Corporation

Ecova

Emerson Electric

Enablon

Enviance

Envizi

Figbytes

General Electric

Gensuite

GridPoint

Honeywell

IBM

ICONICS

Johnson Controls

MetricStream

Rockwell Automation

SAP

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Syncron Tech

Thinkstep

Verisae

Zoho Corporation

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS)

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS)

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Building Automation

Utilities & Energy

Automotive

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

