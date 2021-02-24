Xi and Modi “ unfreeze ” their relationship and should meet at Brics – 02/23/2021 – Nelson de Sá

At the top of the Indian Economic Times house (image below), “Return of the Dragon: China Becomes India’s Main Trading Partner Again,” according to 2020 data. “Even after a bitter relationship.” , added the internal title.

It has also been highlighted by The Times of India and others around the country – and by Chinese people like financier Caixin.

In an analysis of signs of a “thawing of relations”, The Times of India also reported that, “following the withdrawal of soldiers” from the two border countries, another “interesting development” has taken place.

The Indian government “has started to unblock China’s direct investment proposals, ending a nine-month freeze.”

At the same time, as reported by India Today, the South China Morning Post and many others in the two countries, “Xi Jinping must travel to India for the Brics summit” and meet Narendra Modi.

Celebrating 15 years since the creation of the group, the meeting is scheduled for the second semester, also with Vladimir Poutine, Jair Bolsonaro and South African Cyril Ramaphosa.

GENOCIDE, NO

After The Economist, it is now Foreign Policy which warns against the use of “genocide” to speak of Xinjiang.

In the exclusive report “State Department attorneys concluded that they did not have enough evidence to prove genocide in China,” he said that “wielding the G word without a solid foundation risks eroding its power, which has been invoked to describe episodes like the murder of millions of people. of the Jews ”by Germany during World War II.

NATURAL LEADER

The Financial Times pointed out, in an analysis by its regional editor, that “Argentina’s pragmatic center-left leader Alberto Fernández is positioning himself as a natural leader for Latin America.”

He “built bridges left and right”, visiting Chile, Uruguay and Bolivia, and this week he is going to Mexico for the 200th anniversary of independence, “the only Latin American leader invited” .

He was also “one of the first world leaders” to whom Joe Biden called. Catholics, spoke of the Pope.

LINK PRESENT: Did you like this column? The subscriber can release five free accesses from any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.