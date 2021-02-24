Wound Care Market to Come Out Stronger in the Next 10 Years

The Hong Kong wound care market is predicted to reach a value of $80.7 million by 2030, rising from $46.0 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), as stated by a P&S Intelligence report. The key factors leading to the growth of the market are the increasing incidence of traumatic injuries, surging prevalence of diabetes, and rising geriatric population. The market is bifurcated into traditional an advanced, on the basis of type.

Between these two, the advanced bifurcation held the larger revenue share of the market in 2019, as advanced wound care products aid in accelerating the wound healing process and further provide patients with convenience. In addition to this, these wound care products have the advantage of forming part of the natural tissue matrix. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is also driving the demand for advanced wound care products. The bifurcation is further divided into wound therapy devices, wound dressings, and wound care biologics.

Advanced would care products are further of three types, namely active wound care products, wound therapy devices, and advanced wound dressing. Between acute and chronic wounds, the demand for wound care products is predicted to increase significantly for chronic wounds. The number of road accidents is growing rapidly, and the people involved in accidents often get badly injured, thereby driving the need for different kinds of wound care products.

