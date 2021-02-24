With $818.55 Million, Funeral Home Software Market is Surging with 14.6% of CAGR by 2027

The rising income and spending power of the population is projected to drive the growth of the funeral home software market during the forecast period. Additionally, the introduction of novel offerings by the market players is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. The market players offer personalized products such as keychains and sculptures to the consumers at the deceased’s memorial and other funeral events.

Funeral Home Software Market in APAC is expected to grow at highest CAGR

The Asia Pacific countries are witnessing a rise in the population, offering ample opportunities for key players in the funeral home software market. APAC is the world’s largest continent and is known for its technological innovations. Rapid technological advances and policy support, economic digitization, and the growing disposable income of the middle-income class community are among the significant factors influencing the economy’s transition. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Moreover, the consumers can easily choose among various types of products they need and make customizations. Family members, friends, and relatives can even donate to various charities in the name of the deceased person. For instance, Giveasia Kindness is a nonprofit organization for the needy, and the collected amount is used to provide coffin, prayer items, and cremation fees. Thus, Giveasia Kindness manages the funds, and whenever there’s an unclaimed body, funds are disbursed to help with their dignified funeral. Such initiatives are anticipated to propel the demand for funeral home software in the coming years.

Key findings of the study:

Management solutions for the funeral, such as, marketing, preplanning, online purchases, memorial donations, online obituaries and guest books, insurance claims, and access to grief counseling, provide excellent value and are driving the market growth. Moreover, a tribute can be provided to the deceased with the help of videos created by combining photos and video clips, which can be shown or displayed at the time of funeral. The customer can also accommodate many family members and relatives by live-streaming the service on a private platform. Even those who could not attend the funeral can benefit from the closure that a memorial service can provide. This broadcast can then be archived and given to the family members in the form of a DVD. Further, a few funeral home software companies offer integrated accounting solutions that generate all documentation required for processing funeral calls. For example, FMArranger software handles financial reporting for cremation management and cemetery management. Thus, funeral home software acting as an integrated management platform for the customers is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

