Veterinary CRO Market Drive Big Growth | Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Clinvet, KLIFOVET AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape.

The global veterinary CRO market was valued at $485.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $894.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Contract research organizations (CROs) are companies that aid in conducting research for a sponsor company. Moreover, veterinary CROs are companies, which are specialized in in-vivo studies that involve companion animals. Sponsor companies seek provision from veterinary CROs to support research and development programs for biopharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, different types of services are provided by veterinary CROs such as clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization & regulatory support. These services are utilized by veterinary medicine manufacturers to test the safety and efficacy of veterinary drugs, which are used in different indications such as oncology, neurology, and infectious diseases.

The factors that boost the growth of the veterinary CRO market include surge in ownership of companion animals and rise in animal health expenditure. Furthermore, other factors such as increase in prevalence of various diseases among companion animal acts as a major factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. However, lack of standardization in veterinary CROs is a factor that restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in awareness related to animal healthcare across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The veterinary CRO market is segmented into service type, animal type, indication, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is divided into clinical trials, toxicology, market authorization & regulatory support, and others. By animal type, the market is classified into dogs, cats, and others. Depending on indication, it is categorized into oncology, infectious disease, neurology, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S, Canada, and Mexico) and Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

Key Segments Studied in the Global Veterinary CRO Market

Professional Key players: • Charles River Laboratories, Inc. • Clinvet • KLIFOVET AG • Löhlein & Wolf Vet Research • Oncovet Clinical Research • ONDAX Scientific • Triveritas • Veterinary Research Management (VRM) Ltd • VetPharm, Inc. • VETSPIN SRL Market Segmentation: Veterinary CRO Market by Service Type (Clinical Trials, Toxicology, Market Authorization & Regulatory Support and Others), Application (Dogs, Cats, and Others), End User (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

