Vehicle Electrification Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2020 – 2027 | Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Borgwarner Inc. Continental AG Delphi Automotive PLC Denso Corporation Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Conventional internal combustion engines featuring mechanical linkages were characterized by significant loss of efficiency, owing to its friction and high energy requirement. Electric components that prominently include the electric power steering, positive temperature coefficient liquid heater, air compressor, vacuum, pumps, starter generators and actuators among others, enhance the automotive fuel efficiency, add to the users comfort, and also reduce the environmental impacts of the carbon emissions from these automotive. Advent of electric vehicles with better battery backup and optimum driving speeds has in turn fueled the demand for the vehicle electrification market for environment friendly automotive industry over the near future.

No Of Pages: 177 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 121.60 billion by 2025

Global Vehicle Electrification Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Johnson Electric, Jtekt Corporation, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Wabco Holdings Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Vehicle Electrification Market Taxonomy:

Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Product Type:

Start/Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater PTC

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Starter Motor & Alternator

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Actuators

Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Degree of Hybridization:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Micro-Hybrid Vehicle & Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

