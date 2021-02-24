Vacuum Cleaner Market Professional Survey Report 2021: By Product & Services, Technology, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2027

Vacuum Cleaner Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Vacuum Cleaner Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

Since the advent of vacuum cleaners, companies have spent considerably to increase battery backup, reduce noise, and lower their size. Robotic vacuum cleaner is a huge enhancement, and these cleaners have attained widespread acceptance amongst the users owing to convenience provided by them.

Household vacuum cleaners are electrical devices used to clean carpets and floors with suction. Vacuum cleaners are accessible in different models and sizes comprising central vacuum cleaners, battery-powered, handheld devices, and others. Household vacuum cleaners market is a fraction of household appliances sector, which is developing progressively due to increase in health & hygiene concerns, rise in buying power, and development in working population.

The household vacuum cleaners market is divided by mode of sale, product type, and geography. It is studied across 4 areas, namely, Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia Pacific, along with their prominent nations. By product type, the market is divided into canister, upright, drum, central, robotic, wet/dry, and others. These vacuum cleaners are employed for household cleaning reasons. Upright cleaners led the market with almost one-third market share. The robotics industry is predicted to develop at a max speed during the coming period, due to the rapidly elevating requirement for automation by tech-savvy users.

Vacuum Cleaner Companies

The major players added in the global vacuum cleaner market forecast are,

Haier Group Corp

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Miele & Cie. KG

Panasonic Corporation

Bissell Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

iRobot Corporation.

Rise In Health Issues And Increase In Awareness Have Elevated The Requirement For Vacuum Cleaners, Thereby Leading To Growth In The Market

Rise in health issues and increase in awareness have elevated the requirement for vacuum cleaners, thereby leading to the increase of requirement for different kinds of vacuum cleaners. Canister cleaners are amongst the most widespread vacuum cleaners favored by users.

Rise in disposable revenue of a person is one of the leading impacting factors for the vacuum cleaners market. Disposable revenue lets the users to shell out more on luxury household devices and on improving lifestyle, together with scope of spending thereby resulting in increased sales of user electronics goods.

Increase in urban population is one of the affecting factors for the vacuum cleaners market. Urban culture impacts the people’s living style. Currently, most of the population in the world lives in rural regions. According to data launched by the United Nations, almost more than half of the world’s population lived in urban regions in 2014, and it is predicted that this number is hoped to elevate during the coming period. In addition to this, the rise in dual working household people in urban regions powers the requirement for vacuum cleaners.

Key Market Segments:

Product: Canister, Central, Drum, Robotic, Upright, Wet & Dry, Others

Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Application: Industrial, Residential, Commercial

By End-use: Industrial, Commercial

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Pacific To Have A Prominent Place In The Global Market

Asia Pacific has a prominent place in the global market. Attendance of huge population in nations such as China and India followed by presence of industrial corridor and technical advantage is powering the market growth. For example, in Indian markets, upper middle class users like vacuum cleaners to preserve a better hygiene. In addition to this, rising urbanization has activated the requirement for vacuum cleaners in the society’s higher section.

North America is the second dominant market due to user’s preference for convenience. Household device is a huge segment in the US having a noteworthy share in the user appliance division.

