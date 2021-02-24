United States Virtualization Security Market 2021 Latest Trend and Technology Outlook 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the United States Virtualization Security market in its latest report titled, “United States Virtualization Security Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and United States dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United States virtualization security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 14.4% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the United States Virtualization Security Market: VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Sophos Ltd., Hytrust Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., Centrify Corporation and Others.

Industry News:

– In May 2020, VMware Inc advanced its intrinsic security strategy at Connect 2020 by announcing an intent to acquire Octarine to broaden the workload security portfolio. Octarine’s innovative security platform helps to simplify DevSecOps from development through runtime in the virtual environment.

– In February 2020, Sophos introduced XG Firewall v18 with the Xstream architecture, which gives improved visibility, protection, and performance of endpoint security of an IT infrastructure. The addition of the XG Firewall to the Intercept X endpoint protection offers synchronized security. The company has managed the whole architecture from the Sophos Central cloud console in real-time, which will increase the efficiency of resolving security issues.

– In November 2019, IBM focused on targeting financial service customers with the development of a financial services-ready cloud platform in collaboration with Bank of America. Bank of America is expected to use the platform and will host critical applications to support its more than 60 million banking customers. These virtual infrastructure adoptions by the BFSI players will drive the growth of virtualization security solutions in this end-user segment.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Deployment is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– The adoption of cloud deployment has been steadily on the rise, not only for smaller companies searching for cost-effective alternatives to physical infrastructure but also in large businesses that want to take advantage of its flexibility. However, at the time of cloud migration, the enterprises are facing major infrastructure security issues.

– Companies like Amazon Web Services (AWS) have emerged as a significant player in the cloud offerings market landscape. Among the products in the AWS, the Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) is one of the infrastructures has majorly used by companies like Reddit, Netflix, and Pinterest. Cybercriminals are frequently exploiting Amazon S3 buckets for profit. The Trend Micro’s Smart Protection Network infrastructure gave these cloud infrastructures additional insights on the nature of these attacks. For example, in April 2019, it identified a group of cyber attackers who managed to modify some of the content of some websites hosted on AWS.

– Furthermore, in July 2019, Corsa Security launched Corsa Red Armor, an end-to-end network virtualization security platform, used to scale traffic inspection to 100%, without lowering performance high-capacity networks.

– Furthermore, enterprises in the country have to abide by some regulatory compliances. One such compliance is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which states the rules for healthcare organizations like nursing homes, hospitals, and private medical companies that deal with critical healthcare data. Such healthcare organizations that run on a hybrid cloud environment are required to ensure that a significant part of their connected cloud environments and the sensitive resources are protected against failing to meet compulsory compliance standards that may lead to data breaches.

