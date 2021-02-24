U.S. ADAS Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

The need for increasing safety and security of vehicles, for the sake of both drivers and pedestrians, is increasing day by day all over the globe, including the US As per the Association of Safe International Road Travel, over 38,000 people die in crashes every day on roadways in the US In addition to this, about 4.4 million people are injured enough to need medical intervention. The country suffers from 50% more road crash deaths among all high-income countries, which further increases the cost of dealing with these situations. Because of these factors, the auto manufacturers are gradually involved in coming up with advanced solutions that can increase the safety of vehicles.

Attributed to such advantages, the US ADAS market is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the near future. ADAS can be integrated in medium & heavy commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles. The system consists of a number of sensors, Out of all these, the demand for radar sensors is predicted to be the highest in the coming years, which can be ascribed to the increasing applications in autonomous and connected vehicles and reducing cost of these sensors.

Therefore, the demand for safety of roads is leading to the growing adoption of ADAS in the US.

