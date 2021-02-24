Threat Intelligence Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2027

Global Threat Intelligence Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2027

Threat Intelligence Market was valued at USD 5.54 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.95% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Threat Intelligence Market: IBM Corporation,Dell Inc.,Symantec Corporation,Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.,FireEye, Inc.,LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.,Fortinet, Inc.,McAfee, LLC,Webroot Inc.,F-Secure Corporation,LogRhythm, Inc.,Trend Micro Incorporated,Farsight Security, Inc.,AlienVault, Inc.,Juniper Networks, Inc and others.

The global market accounted for USD 3,028.9 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2025

The demand for incident forensics is estimated to reach USD 1,254.8 million by 2025 and is expected grow at a high rate over the forecast period.

The cloud-based deployment in threat intelligence market is estimated to account USD 1,146.4 million in the year 2016.

BFSI emerged as the largest application segment and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 3,282.0 million by 2025.

Threat intelligence demand in manufacturing applications is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing adoption of threat intelligence solutions on a large scale. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Global Threat Intelligence Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Threat Intelligence market on the basis of Types are:

Unified threat management

SIEM

IAM

Incident Forensics

Log Management

Third Party risk management

On the basis of Application , the Global Threat Intelligence market is segmented into:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Regional Analysis For Threat Intelligence Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Threat Intelligence market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Threat Intelligence Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

