Telecom Order Management Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2027

Integration of advance technology such as AI, machine learning, and big data.

Several industries are experiencing rapid transformation with the adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics in telecom order management. For instance, many telecommunication industries have integrated advanced technologies in telecom order management for making the solution smarter and providing more secure solution. Numerous organizations have adopted AI-based telecom order management solution for enhancing different applications such as automated processes, self-service enabled, powered by sensors, well-orchestrated, and 360-degree visibility. Moreover, implementation of machine learning and big data allows organizations to manage all applications simultaneously, as there is no invisibility with exceptionally challenging analytics functioning in the background.

The global telecom order management market size was valued at $2,245.18 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,500.46 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.30% from 2019 to 2026.

Segment review

The global telecom order management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, organization size, network type, product type and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on deployment model the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of network type, the market is divided into wireline and wireless. As per product type, it is classified into customer order management, service order management and service inventory management. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Companies in the Global Telecom Order Management Market: Cerillion, Cognizant, Ericsson, IBM, Oracle, ChikPea, Comarch, Fujitsu, Intellibuzz, Mphasis, Neustar, Pegasystems, and others.

Global Telecom Order Management Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Telecom Order Management market on the basis of Types are:

On-premises

Cloud

On the basis of Application , the Global Telecom Order Management market is segmented into:

Integration and installation services

Consulting services

Support services

Regional Analysis For Telecom Order Management Market:

On the basis of regional analysis, global telecom order management market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is expected to be the leading region for the overall market during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to the highly developed telecommunication sector in the region. North America is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period. According to International Telecommunication Union, the total number of fixed broadband subscriptions in developed countries is 397 million in 2017 and it increased to 413 million subscriptions in 2018. The growing number of broadband subscriptions is expected to boost the telecom industry which in turn is expected to boost the growth of overall market in region. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region for the overall market during the forecast period. The high penetration of digitization in the region is expected to major reason for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

