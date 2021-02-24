Syrups & Spreads Market: PEST and Key Players Analysis during the forecasted period

The report “Global Syrups & Spreads Market, By Product (Jams, Butter, Syrups), By Type (Chocolate, Savory, Fruit Based, Nut Based, Mayonnaise Based, Vanilla, Coffee, Butterscotch, Mixed Fruit, and Others), By Distribution Channels (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Independent Retailer, and Others), By Application (Dairy Products & Frozen Desserts, Confectionary & Bakery Products, Beverages, Food), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030″ Global Syrups & Spreads market account for US$ 31.7 billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.90% during forecast period. Growing demand for syrups & spreads by the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the global Syrups & Spreads market. Apart from sweet syrups & spreads, the savory syrups & spreads are expanding its applications beyond beverages. The demand for chocolate syrups & spreads plays a major role in the growth of the global syrups & spreads market owing to the consumers’ taste preferences for chocolate flavor in their foods.

Key Highlights:

On January 14, 2020, kraft Heinz announced MR. PEANUT returns to the super bowl in a new nutty adventure with Matt Walsh.

On October 1, 2019, Hershey’s announced to showcase new insights and investments to increase sales of instant consumables to more than 23,500 convenience store (c-store) retailers at the 2019 National Association of Convenience Stores.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Syrups & Spreads market accounted for US$ 31.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on the product, type, distribution channel, application, and region.

By product, syrups and jam spreader holds the largest share for the syrup & spreader market and is anticipated to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the demand for chocolate-flavoured syrup plays a major role in the growth of the global flavoured syrup market owing to the consumers’ taste preferences for chocolate flavor in their foods.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets hold a large share for the syrup & spread market during the forecast period.

By application, beverages and frozen desserts will account with the highest CAGR value among others during the forecast period, while others will also account for good market share.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global Syrups & Spreads market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to growing trend of disposable incomes in the region, increasing urbanization, and the popularity of following western food trends.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The prominent player operating in the global Syrups & Spreads market includes Nature’s Nate Honey Co, Hershey’s, Sioux Honey Association, Kewpie Corp., Kraft Heinz Company, Tropicana, JM Smucker Co., Land O’ Lakes Inc., Ferrero Group, and Unilever Group.

