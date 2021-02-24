Strategic Report on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market to Grow at a CAGR of 48.29% During the Forecast Period 2027 | Top Players – Bay Labs, Inc, Clouded Inc., Enclitic, General Electric

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is to grow at a CAGR of 48.29% During the Forecast Year 2027. The use of social media is estimated to grow further due to the increasing number of individuals joining the network. This trend is expected to positively drive the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in the coming years.

Artificial intelligence is used for a variety of medical and personal information. Research purposes, including disease detection, medical delivery services, drug development, and chronic disease management. The need for better access and quality of care is necessary for the population aged over 100. Thus, the adoption of virtual health coaches & nurses along with AI-based clinical services for diagnosing illnesses at home is expected to proliferate the healthcare industry.

Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market participants include Bay Labs, Inc, CloudMedx Inc., Enclitic, General Electric, General Vision, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, iCarbonX, Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, tax, Microsoft, Next IT Corp., Nvidia Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Welltok amongst others

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:

By Offering Analysis

Hardware

Software

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market By Technology Analysis

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Speech Recognition

Querying Method

By Application Analysis

Health Monitoring

Digital Consultation

Virtual Nurses

Precision Medicine

Drug Creation

Healthcare System Analysis

Medication Management

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market By End-User Analysis

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical Organizations

Hospitals

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

The study objectives of this research report are:

-To research and forecast the market size of the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market.

-To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end-users, and applications.

-To analyze the market potential, benefits, opportunities, threats and risks.

-To identify global customers and potential customers.

-To identify the market projections in the coming future.

This research report highlights:

-Competitive landscape

-Recent demanding sectors

-Potential regions for growth

-Different perspectives on market perspectives

The data has been collected by analyzing the global regions via different reliable sources such as interviews, press releases, websites, and surveys. It helps startups and established key players for addressing the challenges strategically. It also helps to plan the future expansions of the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

