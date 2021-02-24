Stable Growth Predicted in Practice Management Systems Market in Coming Years

The global practice management systems market is predicted to reach a value of $16.0 billion by 2023, increasing from $9.3 billion in 2017, progressing at a 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023), as per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence.

When delivery mode is taken into consideration, the practice management systems market is divided into on premise-based, web-based, and cloud-based, out of which, the web-based division accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. This delivery mode is a low cost solution and has the ability to offer access to large data information, therefore making it a preferred choice in medical settings. The cloud-based division is expected to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

A major reason for the growth of the practice management systems market is the surging need for reducing the increasing healthcare cost. Both developed and developing countries are facing problems regarding decreasing the healthcare cost and implementing quality and cost-effective healthcare for patients. Even though, healthcare-related insurance programs and funding programs, the healthcare cost is increasing steadily, and is negatively influencing the healthcare providers. However, the situation can be taken care of by practice management systems, which is leading to their increasing demand.

