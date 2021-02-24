Sour Milk Drinks Market Growth Opportunity and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026

Sour Milk Drinks Market recently Published Market Insights Reports with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Sour Milk Drinks Market”.

Global Sour Milk Drinks Market 2021: This Report provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the Sour Milk Drinks. The report also presents forecasts for Global Sour Milk Drinks Market investments from 2021 till 2026.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Sour Milk Drinks Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951230/sour-milk-drinks-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=54

The global sour milk drink market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

– This market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for functional food and healthier beverage snacking among the consumers. Also, bioactive components, flavor, and nutritional value, along with digestive wellness that is associated with fermented dairy beverages are a few of the various factors accelerating the demand for sour milk drinks. Adding convenience to the functional dairy beverage into a flexible, smaller pack enhances the profit margin in the global market. For instance, Amul has introduced Amul Masti buttermilk multipack of 200 ml (five in one pack) for convenience, which offers a high-profit margin compared to the 1-liter pack.

– On a segmentation front by application, the kefir sector accounts for the largest share owing to the health benefits it provides. Also, in the market segmentation in terms of distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets account for more than 50% of the distribution sale of sour milk drinks. Increased new product launch from the private label has created a tough competition for existing players. Lifeway Foods, which is one of the major players in the Kefir market has started offering private label products owing to customer’s demand. The company has signed an agreement with Food Lion, a new supermarket customer that has 1,200 locations in the Southeast and also gained entry into Ireland with 140 stores across two major retailers.



Key Market Trends

Increased Demand For Fermented Foods and Drinks

Consumer preference for fermented food and drinks has been witnessed with an increasing trend owing to the increasing health consciousness among the consumers. Also, initially, the favorable government regulations fueled the growth of the market. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides recommendations on manufacturing, storage, packaging, distribution processes, and appropriate quality control procedures for acid foods, acidified foods, and fermented foods. However, after December 2015, the FDA stopped regulating fermented food, since it had not found any cases of food illnesses till then. Also, in terms of distribution channels, online store sales for healthy snack foods are growing at a faster rate, attracting many vertical specialists like Amazon, Walmart, Carrefour, etc. who are riding on increasing e-retailing growth and vying for a significant pie in online healthy snacks space.



Europe to Drive the Global Market of Sour Milk Drinks

Europe is the dominant consumer of kefir owing to increased consumption of yogurt-like fermented dairy beverages. The product launches featuring Kefir in the region is growing at a faster rate globally as the inherent nutritional benefits created a point of difference from traditional yogurt-based fermented beverages has boosted Kefir sale. Also, with the increasing internet penetration, the online market for the purchase of sour milk drinks has seen rapid growth globally in the last 3-4 years in Europe. This category has attracted a few vertical specialists like Amazon, Walmart, Carrefour, etc. who are riding on increasing e-retailing growth and vying for a significant pie in online sour milk drink space.



Competitive Landscape

The global market for sour milk drinks market is fragmented, owing to the presence of large regional and domestic players in different countries. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. For instance, Lifeway Foods, which is one of the major players in the Kefir market has started offering private label products owing to customer’s demand. The company has signed an agreement with Food Lion, a new supermarket customer that has 1,200 locations in the Southeast and also gained entry into Ireland with 140 stores across two major retailers.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951230/sour-milk-drinks-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?mode=54

Scope Of The Report

The research report on the global Sour Milk Drinks Market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason, it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies. The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a thorough explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Table of Content

1 Introduction of Global Sour Milk Drinks Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 Global Sour Milk Drinks Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Sour Milk Drinks Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 Global Sour Milk Drinks Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 Global Sour Milk Drinks Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 Global Sour Milk Drinks Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

9 Global Sour Milk Drinks Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies

10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

Influence of the Sour Milk Drinks market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the market.

– Sour Milk Drinks market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Sour Milk Drinks market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market.

Buy Full Report: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951230/sour-milk-drinks-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=54

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687