Solar Based Water Desalination Market – Global Industry Report, 2030
Solar Based Water Desalination
- Water desalination is becoming a competitive solution for providing drinking-water in many countries around the world. Desalination of salt water is considered a highly sustainable and alternative water resource for freshwater.
- Desalination plants are energy intensive. This increases the operation costs, making it uneconomical. However, solar based water desalination helps reduce the operational cost and carbon emissions. Solar PVs are used to power desalination plants.
- Solar energy provides sustainable alternative to power the water desalination plants in remote areas with no electricity
- The integration of renewable energy in water desalination and water purification helps reduce emissions and meet the environmental targets
Key Drivers of Global Solar Based Water Desalination Market
- The global solar based water desalination market has been expanding owing to rise in population and urbanization across the globe. This has led to increase in demand for water in various applications such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Furthermore, rise in investments in renewable source of energy helps eliminate carbon emission. This is estimated to boost the global solar based water desalination market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the installation of planned and upcoming solar based water desalination projects across the globe. The pandemic has hampered the supply of essential parts, raw materials, and labor in the market. Furthermore, the maintenance of desalination plants has been delayed in many locations. This has resulted in breakdown and low system efficiency. In turn, this is hampering the global solar based water desalination market.
Key Development
- On June 27, 2020, GivePower Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides solar energy and clean, affordable water to people who need it most, deployed two solar water farms in Mombasa, Kenya, and La Gonâve, Haiti. These solar water farms are powered entirely by solar energy. The desalination systems are housed in 20 feet shipping containers and are capable of transforming 70,000 liters of brackish and/or seawater into clean, healthy drinking water every day.
Middle East & Africa to Hold Major Share of Global Solar Based Water Desalination Market
- Based on region, the global solar based water desalination market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- Middle East & Africa dominated the global solar based water desalination market in 2019, as the region is dependent on desalination for potable water. Countries in the region have low water availability levels on a per-capita basis in the world. Furthermore, growth in economy and population in the region is likely to boost the demand for water in the next few years.
- The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is planning to desalinate its water systems by a mix of clean energy that uses environmentally sustainable energy by 2030. Furthermore, most of the companies in Africa are investing in solar based desalination systems for irrigation purposes.
- Asia Pacific is likely to account for vital share of the global solar based water desalination market during the forecast period. Most of the countries close to ocean are installing solar based desalination plants for commercial, agricultural, and other non-potable water applications.
- North America and Europe are anticipated to be moderately attractive regions of the global solar based water desalination market during the forecast period, owing to developed water infrastructure in the region. Rise in investments in solar and wind energy is likely to replace the existing conventional water desalination plants with solar based water desalination plants.
- The market in Latin America is likely to expand at a slow pace during the forecast period owing to low investments and low awareness regarding solar water desalination in the region
Key Players Operating in Market
Major players operating in the global solar based water desalination market include:
- Thermax Group
- Veolia
- SUEZ
- Photon Energy Systems Limited
- Solar Water Solutions Ltd
- Tesla
- Sterlitech Corporation
- GivePower Foundation
- Sinovoltaics Group
- Trunz Water Systems AG
- AMP
- Elemental Water Makers B.V.
- F CUBED LIMITED
- Photon Energy Systems Ltd.
- Waaree Energies Ltd.
Global Solar Based Water Desalination Market: Research Scope
Global Solar Based Water Desalination Market, by Method
- Solar-powered Humidification-Dehumidification (HDH) Desalination
- Solar Diffusion Driven Desalination
- Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)-based Desalination
- Solar Pond Desalination
Global Solar Based Water Desalination Market, by Membrane Process
- Solar-powered Reverse Osmosis
- Electrodialysis and Electrodialysis Reversal
- Membrane Desalination
- Nano Filtration
Global Solar Based Water Desalination Market, by End-user
- Industrial
- Agriculture
- Domestic
- Others
